Tulip season is in bloom at farm north of San Antonio

Marble Falls, TEXAS – Let the days of cold snowy weather be gone and bring in the much warmer temperatures of spring.

What better way to enjoy that warmer weather than heading to Sweet Berry Farm in Marbles Falls to check out their tulips.

According to Sweet Berry Farm’s Facebook page, their tulip season began Thursday.

There is a $5 admission fee, and if you’d like to pick flowers to take home, you can do that for $2 per flower.

The farm posted photos that show a field of tulips ready to be picked.

Sweet Berry Farm is also gearing up for strawberry season and guests can soon go pick strawberries.

The farm is open Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.