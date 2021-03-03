San Antonio will continue a St. Patrick’s Day tradition by dyeing the San Antonio River green

SAN ANTONIO – A St. Patrick’s Day tradition will still take place in downtown San Antonio this year.

Maggie Thompson, the executive director of the San Antonio Riverwalk Association, said the San Antonio River will turn green for the annual “Dyeing of the River Walk.”

Visitors on the River Walk will be able to see the green dye from Saturday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 17 for free, she said.

A parade and festival, however, will not take place despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders that will reopen Texas next week.

Instead, revelers can stroll along the 2 1/2-mile route or view the water at a safer distance.

This is the second year the River Walk Association was forced to cancel the annual events due to COVID-19.

Last year, it was abruptly called off as shutdowns began to take place in San Antonio and cases began to rise.

Ad

San Antonio is now reporting a 7-day rolling average of 373 COVID-19 cases.

Read also: