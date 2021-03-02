Alamo visitors see Phil Collins collection for the first time in honor of Texas Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO – Trent Rosser and his wife, Sharon, said they are grateful for the coincidence of being in San Antonio on Texas Independence Day.

The couple from Amarillo paid a visit to the Alamo, where they got to see the new “Phil Collins Collection” that was previewed to the public for the first time Tuesday.

“Grateful, I’m grateful,” Trent Rosser said about getting to see the new collection.

“It just brings back emotion,” Trent Rosser said. “Emotions of people that stayed here and died for our freedom. The army coming in, and knowing they are outnumbered, and they are going to perish. But they stood their ground, anyhow, and seeing this exhibit is amazing.”

Collins donated his collection in 2014 to the Texas General Land Office and is finally on temporary display.

The singer is a massive Alamo enthusiast who has been collecting Alamo artifacts for years.

“For him to come down here and being fascinated with all of this and taking the time and the money to invest in these pieces and invest in these artifacts and then give it back is just tenfold,” Trent Rosser said.

The temporary exhibit includes original brass canons, the battle orders from General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna and more precious historic artifacts from the 1836 Battle of the Alamo.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Sharon Rosser said. “Because there is so much of it, so much to take in. It’s cool.”

The exhibit is free to view Tuesday in honor of Texas Independence Day and will run through April 25. After Tuesday, it will be available for guests who purchase an audio tour for $7 a person.