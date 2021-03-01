Aquatica San Antonio opening to guests just in time for spring break

SAN ANTONIO – Aquatica San Antonio at SeaWorld will reopen just in time for spring break.

Waterpark officials said it will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Saturday through Sunday, March 14. After spring break it will be open on weekends through June 4, then it will be open daily.

Safety measures like limited capacity, temperature checks and cleaning, will still be in place.

Guests over 2 years old will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas of the park, like the park entrance and exit, but not while in water attractions.

Reservations are also required.

“Starting this Spring Break, we are thrilled to welcome guests back to Aquatica and provide families a much-needed opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy quality time together, while doing so safely,” Byron Surrett, park president of SeaWorld and Aquatica, said in a news release.

SeaWorld has been open since January, and will be open year-round

Ad

Also on KSAT: