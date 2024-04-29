Couple killed in Guadalupe County house fire

A couple was killed in a house fire on April 27 in Guadalupe County. Courtesy: Guadalupe County Fire Marshal's Office

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A couple was killed in a house fire Saturday in Guadalupe County.

According to the Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started around 12:15 pm. Saturday in the 5000 block of Cedarside Street in San Marcos.

When the York Creek Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, firefighters were told a man and woman who lived in the home were unaccounted for.

San Marcos Fire Department crews made entry through a window and located the couple in the living room.

The victims, identified as Robert Fox, 78, and Janet Mahanay, 69, were taken to Christus Santa Rosa in San Marcos and later transferred to Dell Hospital in Austin, where they both died, the fire marshal’s office reported.

The fire is believed to have started on an enclosed porch. A cause is under investigation.