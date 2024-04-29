6lack’s ‘No More Lonely Nights Tour’ to visit Aztec Theatre

6lack's 'No More Lonely Nights' tour will visit the Aztec Theater on Tuesday, June 11.

SAN ANTONIO – The Grammy-nominated singer 6lack announced a limited tour run with a stop in San Antonio this summer.

Titled after the singer and rapper’s recently released acoustic project, the “No More Lonely Nights” tour will visit seven U.S. cities beginning in May, stopping at the Aztec Theatre on Tuesday, June 11.

Fans can expect an intimate performance of tracks from 6lack’s “Since I Have a Lover” album.

6lack came onto the music scene with 2016′s breakout album “Free 6lack.” In 2018, his album “East Atlanta Love Letter” peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200.

Artists presale will begin on April 30 at 10 a.m. and run through May 3 at 9 a.m. The public can begin purchasing tickets at 10 a.m., according to a Live Nation press release.

To purchase tickets to the show, click here. VIP packages are also available.