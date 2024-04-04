$uicideboy$ coming to Frost Bank Center for annual tour

Opening acts for the tour include Denzel Curry, Pouya, HAARPER, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy.

SAN ANTONIO – New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ is coming to the Frost Bank Center in August for their annual Grey Day Tour.

Cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim are slated to embark on a 41-date tour around the United States.

Since the debut of the tour in 2019, it has combined rap and hardcore genres while serving as a breeding ground for up-and-coming artists, a news release said.

$uicideboy$, pioneers of SoundCloud rap, formed back in 2014. Since then, the duo has amassed over 24 billion streams. Their raw, unfiltered style has resonated with people experiencing pain.

For the tour, $uicideboy$ partnered with PLUS1 to donate $1 per ticket to people needing mental health assistance.

Tickets for the Grey Day Tour go on sale Friday, April 5, beginning at 10 a.m. on the Frost Bank Center’s website or Ticketmaster.

