Air Supply to bring ‘Lost in Love Experience’ back to Tobin Center

Tickets start at $49.50 with VIP packages available

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Air Supply will perform at the Tobin Center on Friday, July 5 (Tobin Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Almost a full year after bringing the love to San Antonio, power-pop duo Air Supply has announced another show slated for this summer.

The “Lost in Love Experience” will visit the Tobin Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

Known for songs like “All Out of Love” and “Sweet Dreams,” Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met during rehearsals for a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2015, Air Supply celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Pre-sale for Tobin members is available now. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 19 and can be purchased at tobincenter.org, via phone 210-223-8624, or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office

Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $49.50, and VIP packages are available.

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

