Air Supply to bring ‘Lost in Love Experience’ back to Tobin Center

Air Supply will perform at the Tobin Center on Friday, July 5

SAN ANTONIO – Almost a full year after bringing the love to San Antonio, power-pop duo Air Supply has announced another show slated for this summer.

The “Lost in Love Experience” will visit the Tobin Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

Known for songs like “All Out of Love” and “Sweet Dreams,” Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock met during rehearsals for a production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

The duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2015, Air Supply celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Pre-sale for Tobin members is available now. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 19 and can be purchased at tobincenter.org, via phone 210-223-8624, or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office

Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $49.50, and VIP packages are available.