Open-air Frida Kahlo exhibit will make its world debut at San Antonio Botanical Garden this spring

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s connection to plants and the “natural world” will be on display in the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s newest exhibit.

Frida Kahlo Oasis, inspired by the icon’s Casa Azul and its lush garden in Mexico City, will debut on May 8 and run through Nov. 2.

Botanical Garden officials said it will feature vegetation, like Mexican native plants, tropical foliage and desert plants, that influenced Kahlo’s famous art. In 2,100 square feet of space, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in an overflow of elephant ears, bougainvillea, agave and marigolds.

Casa Azul is where the renowned artist was born and was her final resting place. In 1957, it was transformed into the Museo Casa Azul.

Watch: Inside Museo Casa Azul, birthplace and home of Frida Kahlo

The open-air exhibit will also include landmarks such as those in the Casa Azul garden, including a frog-themed fountain and Kahlo’s desk and easel. A pyramid that displayed Diego Rivera’s artifacts collection will also be on display.

Animals that typically made appearances in her work, like a dog and a monkey, will be featured with six monuments.

“Frida Kahlo had a deeply rooted connection with the natural world, which was shown consistently in her incredible story, home, garden and mesmerizing artwork,” Sabina Carr, CEO of the Botanical Garden, said in a news release. “Through this one-of-a-kind open-air exhibition, the Botanical Garden wishes to inspire visitors and spark their own connection to nature as they are immersed by the many plants and landmarks from Kahlo’s life.”

There will also be tours, art history lectures, workshops and events curated around her artwork.

