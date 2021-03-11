Kayaking along San Antonio River Walk business district now open year-round

Kayaking along the business district portion of the San Antonio River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – Kayaking excursions along the San Antonio River Walk will be open for spring break and throughout the year.

Mission Kayak recently announced that the experience will be open on weekends year-round following two “long months of negotiations” with the City of San Antonio and Gio Rio, which operates barges.

It will also be open from Tuesday, March 16 to Thursday, March 18 for spring break. Normal hours are 8-11:15 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

San Antonio Riverwalk Kayaking is now open YEAR ROUND!!! **Reservations are still required** After 2 long months of... Posted by Mission Kayak on Friday, March 5, 2021

Reservations are required and cost $60 for two hours. If you chose to launch your own kayak, paddle and life jacket, a reservation is still required and costs $15.

City officials announced the rare excursion in October and expanded it in December.

Ad

In December, officials said about 1,800 people had taken part in the “popular” program.

“Kayaking on the River Walk is a unique experience that gives participants the opportunity to experience the beauty of the River Walk from the river itself,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a news release at the time. “I had the opportunity to kayak the River Walk, and I’m excited that we’re extending this popular program through the winter months so that more residents and visitors can enjoy this socially distant outdoor activity.”

A portion of the funds from the kayaking reservations go to the San Antonio River Walk Association.

Click here to make a reservation and to see a full list of rules.

Related: