Take advantage of rare opportunity to kayak along San Antonio River Walk business district

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in 30 years, you can kayak through the business district portion of the San Antonio River Walk.

Officials with the River Walk told KSAT this limited-time opportunity is only available on weekends in October, including Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 to 11 a.m.

Reservations are required and cost $50 for two hours. If you chose to launch your own kayak, a reservation is still required and costs $15.

“We’ve seen an enormous uptick in reservations the last 2 days, so we definitely expect a sellout,” said River Walk spokesperson Maggie Thompson.

A portion of the funds from the kayaking reservations will go to the San Antonio River Walk Association to help fund future events as this year’s events have been mostly canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to make a reservation and to see a full list of rules.

Related: