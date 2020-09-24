Report: San Antonio named one of the friendliest cities in America

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is being recognized for more than its signature River Walk, foodie hotspots and the Alamo.

According to the annual Good Neighbor Report from OfferUp, the Alamo City is the fourth friendliest city in the nation.

Although our social interactions with one another have been limited due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, the report claims Americans have still managed to become more generous, friendlier and reliable, even in San Antonio.

The top five friendliest cities in the U.S. this year are San Diego, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Antonio and Palm Springs, Calif., according to OfferUp. This is the second year in a row San Diego has taken the top spot.

The report ranked sellers and buyers in the various cities based on these four factors: being friendly, on time, reliable, and communicative.

Since January, ratings have increased across the board in all of these categories, according to the report, with being friendly at (+37.9%), arriving on time (punctuality) at (+37.2%), being reliable at (+36.3%), and being communicative at (+35.2%).

San Antonio isn’t the only Texas city being recognized by OfferUp. Amarillo, Texas, was also named one of the most generous cities in the nation.

The report found that the city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had the greatest increase in free items given from sellers to buyers since the pandemic began, naming it the most generous city in the nation.

The top five most generous cities this year, according to the report, include Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Fargo-Valley City, North Dakota; Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill, West Virginia; Amarillo, Texas and Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Illinois.

To read the full report by OfferUp, click here.

