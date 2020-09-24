Where to find pumpkin patches around the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – What did George Strait say to the pumpkin? I’m here for a gourd time.

Now that it’s officially fall, pumpkin patches are starting to pop up in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

We’ve put together a map with locations of some of the more popular pumpkin patches people can visit but the list is quite a bit shorter than past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some local churches that are known for their pumpkin patches have made announcements on social media that they’re canceling the tradition for 2020.

One of the more popular pumpkin patch locations in years past has been Devine Acres Farm located at 944 FM 2200 but according to the farm’s website, there is no meadow of pumpkins this year. However, there will be photo props for pumpkin photo opportunities and mini pumpkins are available for purchase. Hayrides and the barrel train are also closed and visitation requires a reservation.

Map of pumpkin patch locations:

The times and dates for pumpkin patches vary by location so be sure to check the website or social media page of the place you’re planning to visit.

If you’re eager to pick your pumpkins now, you don’t have to wait until October. The pumpkin patch in Gruene is currently open, according to a Facebook post and Owl Creek Farm is expected to open on select dates starting Sept. 26.

Pumpkin carving pro-tip: Pick a pumpkin with a flat surface to make carving easier.

