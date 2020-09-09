Giant corn maze opening near San Antonio in September

HONDO, Texas – This year’s corn maze at South Texas Maize just west of San Antonio in Hondo is sending a message in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

This year’s maze spells out “God Bless America” and “Land of the Free” with symbols of a church, dove, fish and praying hands.

In previous years, the corn maze has paid homage to Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B and the beloved San Antonio Spurs.

The maze, located at Graff 7A Ranch, will open for the season on Sept. 19 and is expected to stay open through Nov. 28.

General admission hours are Fridays from 6-9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sundays from noon-5 p.m.

The cost for admission is $17.50 for anyone ages three to 64, $12 for seniors ages 65 and older and kids two and younger are free.

Admission includes access to the 7-acre maze, hayride, MatterCorn Slide Mountain, Twin Cow Train, Cowboy Ken’s Kiddie Korral, Hay Bale Jump, Colin’s Cluckers and unlimited jumping on two Corn Pop-Poppers, according to Graff 7A Ranch’s website.

Season passes are also available for purchase and group discounts are available.

Related articles:

Trick-or-treating, haunted houses banned in Los Angeles due to COVID-19

Texas Zombie Safari lets you shoot zombies with paintballs from response vehicles

13 things to look forward to in San Antonio now that we’ve made it to September