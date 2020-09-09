Texas Zombie Safari lets you shoot zombies with paintballs from response vehicles

FORNEY, Texas – Want to shoot zombies in an interactive zombie hunt that puts you in a bus armed with a paintball gun? Well, you can this October in Forney, Texas near Dallas.

Zombie Safari Dallas is open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 for a spectator ticket which allows you to ride on the Zombie Response Vehicle and watch your friends blast zombies.

General shooter tickets which include one ride on the Zombie Response Vehicle and 100 rounds to shoot zombies are $25. Tickets go all the way up to $500 for private VIP parties which includes a zombie hunt for up to 16 shooters and includes 2,400 rounds to kill zombies.

The website notes that wait times can be as long as two hours after check-in and that all tickets are only valid for the date listed.

In an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 “we have reduced our single ticket sales to 50% this year to distance our guests accordingly,” said managing partner Jed Allsup. “All equipment is sanitized between rides. We use a timed ticket to alleviate long lines and have very large outdoor waiting areas.”

Allsup also said the vehicles are equipped with hand sanitizing stations.

Cousins Paintball Dallas, which is veteran and first responder owned and operated, is home to Zombie Safari and is open year-round as a paintball facility.

“Cousins Paintball Park is a 277-acre facility and has hosted events such as Warrior Dash, The Survival Race, Zombie Run, Color Vibe, Bone Frog Adventure races, Car Shows, National Level Paintball Events and has been featured on A&E’s Storage Wars Texas,” Allsup said.

Zombie Safari Dallas can be found at 8975 Farm to Market Road 740.