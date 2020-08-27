Pumpkin spice lattes return to Starbucks

SAN ANTONIO – It certainly doesn’t feel like fall in Texas just yet but Starbucks has brought back their signature fall favorites including the famous pumpkin spice latte.

The fall fan-favorites now available in Starbucks stores across the U.S. include:

Pumpkin spice latte

Pumpkin cream cold brew

Salted caramel mocha

Salted caramel mocha frappuccino

Pumpkin scone

Pumpkin cream cheese muffin

Anyone looking to fill their fall-flavored dreams without leaving home can place an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers via Uber Eats.

The fall menu officially debuted Tuesday and for people who want to brew their coffee at home pumpkin spice-flavored ground, packaged, and ready-to-drink products are available at grocery stores nationwide, according to Starbucks officials.

Find a Starbucks store near you.

Instagram account Siren Saviors, dedicated to all things Starbucks, posted photos of a glow-in-the-dark Halloween-themed tumbler set to hit the market in September.

Dunkin’ debuted their fall menu a little early this year with the donut chain making their pumpkin spice latte and other menu options available on Aug. 19 “earlier than ever before,” according to officials.

Related articles:

Pumpkin spice latte makes early return to Dunkin’ in August

9 Texas treehouses you can rent for unique weekend getaway

Halloween in August! Spirit stores are opening soon in San Antonio