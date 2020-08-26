9 Texas treehouses you can rent for unique weekend getaway

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever dreamed of living in the trees? Or maybe you just need a vacation destination that’s within driving distance.

Either way, you can live out your childhood dreams in these unique Texas treehouse rentals. From river-side treehouses to a treehouse nestled next to a small waterfall, there’s a little something for everyone in these unique vacation rentals.

View nine Texas treehouses available for weekend getaways or Texas-sized vacations:

Impressive Treehouse Nestled near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels - This treehouse can comfortably accommodate a family of eight. There’s a pool with a swim-up bar, a fireplace, cabanas and a playground for kids.

Live Oak Treehouse at HoneyTree Farm in Fredericksburg - A luxury cabin built in a cluster of oaks on the Palo Alto creek - that’s how this getaway is described and it’s got 150 five-star reviews. Plus there’s a hammock and a candle-lit outdoor bathtub which can double as a hot tub.

Utopia Treehouses - There are four treehouses available for rent in Utopia along the Sabinal River. All four treehouses have unique layouts. Watch a video about this treetop rental here.

Romantic and Unique Treehouse Rental on Private Ranch in Central Texas - This treehouse is located on a 40-acre private ranch. There are animals to feed, private cooking classes available and you can even book a massage.

Romantic Treehouse Rental with Soaking Tub near Austin - Looking for luxury in the trees? This is the option for you. Ziplining may be required but you can always relax in the private bathhouse.

Amazing Elevated Cabin Rental for a Waterfront Vacation in Seguin - Geronimo Creek treehouses in Seguin can sleep up to eight guests. There are showers, a king-sized bed, a television and Wi-Fi. It’s not exactly roughing it so if you’re looking for amenities in the trees this is the place.

Dreamy One-Room Treehouse Rentals near Austin - Two identical treehouses are available, making this a great couples’ getaway treehouse if you’re looking to vacation with friends. There’s a small lake and the bathrooms are a short walk from the treehouses.

Glamping Hub

Stunning Tree House near Austin - A bridge connects this amazing treehouse to a private bathhouse, equipped with a waterfall-style bathtub. There’s no air conditioning but there is a centuries-old cypress tree growing through the center of the bedroom which is pretty awesome. Ziplining tours are required when booking.

Astonishing Family-Friendly Tree House near Austin - This treehouse sits above a creek next to a small waterfall. There’s a kitchenette and two showers - one inside and one outside. There’s no air conditioning but there is a fan and you can always cool off in the small, spring-fed lake.