Halloween in August! Spirit stores are opening soon in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Halloween stores are set to open in San Antonio in just a couple weeks - what fangtastic news (sorry we had to).

2020 has been a weird year with things like murder hornets and that creepy Annabelle doll among other things, but Spirit Halloween is looking to scare up some Halloween happiness a little early.

Here are the expected opening dates for Spirit Halloween’s San Antonio-area locations:

August 29:

Stone Oak - 23010 Highway 281 North Suite 1600

August 31:

Bandera - 11323 Bandera Road

Wonderland - 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Military Drive - 185 SW Military Drive

September 1:

West Side - 8203 State Highway 151

September 5:

Selma - 14675 I35 North

New Braunfels - 651 N Business IH 35 Suite 840

Want to get in the spirit but you’re spooked (the puns won’t stop coming) about going in the store? No problem, Spirit Halloween offers free shipping on orders over $35.

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, according to the company’s website, and it sells everything from costumes to decor.

Why didn’t the ghost dance at the Halloween party? Because he had no body to dance with.

What makes trick-or-treating with twin witches so challenging? You never know which witch is which!

(We’ll end this now before someone screams from how corny these Halloween jokes are.)