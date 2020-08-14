Don’t worry — the Annabelle doll did not actually escape from the Warrens’ Occult Museum

If you’ve seen “The Conjuring” horror film series, you already know how spooky the haunted Annabelle doll is.

On Friday, some internet users were convinced that the doll had “escaped” from the Warrens’ Occult Museum, located in Monroe, Connecticut. But, other reports say that isn’t the case.

The cursed Annabelle doll, the inspiration behind ‘The Conjuring’ and ‘Annabelle’ franchise, has been trending after rumors of her escaping from the Warren museum where she is housed started circulating. pic.twitter.com/nZpPPgjXkt — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 14, 2020

According to an article from Newsweek, the rumor of Annabelle’s alleged escape began after an internet user changed Annabelle’s Wikipedia page, claiming she had escaped from the museum Friday morning. The Wikipedia page has since been corrected.

The museum was closed due to a zoning violation late last year and according to Newsweek, the doll is no longer on display. Annabelle is currently in the possession of Edward and Lorraine Warrens’ son-in-law, Tony Spera.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story behind Annabelle, or if you haven’t watched “The Conjuring,” it’s quite a haunting tale.

Annabelle was first owned by two women who claimed the doll was “moving through their apartment” and was leaving written notes, according to Newsweek. The owners of the doll then consulted with a psychic.

Some paranormal experts claim the doll was tied to a demonic spirit, pretending to be a child, Newsweek reports. Eventually, the doll went into the Warrens’ possession, which led to Annabelle being housed in their museum prior to its closure.

Even on the Warrens’ first car ride with the doll, Newsweek said the pair claimed they were put in serious danger and they believed Annabelle caused their car’s brakes to fail.

Although the escape was nothing more than a hoax, some of the social media reactions were priceless.

Some of the reactions are listed below:

