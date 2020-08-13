Is there secret lingerie on L.O.L. Surprise Dolls?

One week after a Trolls doll was pulled off store shelves after complaints that a button on its bottom could promote child abuse, L.O.L. Surprise Dolls have come under fire for what happens when you put some of them in water.

A Facebook Live filmed Tuesday, which has already garnered more than 26 million views, shows mom Hilary Williams dipping her daughter’s L.O.L. Surprise Dolls into a bucket of ice water which reveals hidden outfits.

#SaveTheChildren #SaveTheKids #SaveOurChildren #SaveOurKids #lolsurprise #lolsurprisedolls #LOLDOLLS Posted by Hilary Williams on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

L.O.L. Surprise Dolls were the top-selling toy in the U.S. in 2017, according to a press release. The dolls are a product of MGA Entertainment, a privately held toy company that also popularized Bratz dolls in 2004.

L.O.L. dolls have been popular for years and are sold in containers that conceal the identity of which doll is inside. The description on the website for certain dolls states that you can “feed or bathe your doll for another water surprise.”

A Reddit thread referred to “secret lingerie” on the dolls one year ago but the revelation didn’t go viral until Williams’ Facebook post.

Another issue that has outraged parents in regards to the dolls is that some of them feature anatomically correct features.

Trolls doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse

The New York Post published a quote from CEO of MGA Entertainment Isaac Larian in Dec. 2019 where he said, “All of our LOL Surprise boy dolls have been (and will continue to be) anatomically correct. We believe in the importance of clarity and authenticity with our products and our consumers, and this approach has been carried through all of our products over the past 40 years.”

“We currently have a notification on all packaging, website and product retail pages that states the LOL Surprise! boys are anatomically correct. After all, human beings are naturally and anatomically correct. Do we want to fight the nature and give false impression to kids from early age? Parents can decide this and buy or don’t buy it,” Larian told the NY Post.

LottaLOL, a website dedicated to the dolls, says “most people think that LOL dolls have ALL the water surprises listed on the collector’s poster. Each doll actually only definitely has one of the surprises listed. You may have had a doll or two that seems to spit and tinkle, but tinkling was probably the only guaranteed water surprise.”

A YouTube video from a family vlog called Sister Time with Sydney and Addie gives a description about which dolls change colors and then goes on to show some of the outfits that are revealed when the dolls are placed in water.

Some on social media are speculating that the L.O.L. dolls are part of a bigger conspiracy to groom children for sexual abuse and sex trafficking. Williams’ post used hashtags that many are using to bring attention to the issue of child sex abuse, but which have also become associated with conspiracy theories driven by the far-right QAnon community.

QAnon followers believe the world is being controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles in politics, entertainment and the media.

KSAT has reached out to MGA Entertainment for comment.