Pumpkin spice latte makes early return to Dunkin’ in August

SAN ANTONIO – Dunkin’ is answering the call for fall with an early return of the signature pumpkin spice latte.

Officials with the doughnut chain sent a press release Wednesday saying the fall favorite will be available at stores nationwide “earlier than ever before” starting Aug. 19.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” said vice president of marketing strategy Jill Nelson.

New menu options and classic favorites that will be available include:

Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte

Chai Latte

Pumpkin Flavored Coffees

Apple Cider Donut and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats

Pumpkin Donut, Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Muffin

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Stuffed Bagel Minis

Steak & Cheese Rollups

Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon

All the above-listed products will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations.

“This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin',” Nelson said.

Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup pods will also be available for purchase at participating stores, including Dunkin’ locations and grocery retailers nationwide.