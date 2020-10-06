2020 Ford Holiday River Parade canceled due to COVID-19, virtual activities planned

SAN ANTONIO – Plans for a downtown San Antonio holiday tradition have sunk this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The San Antonio River Walk Association and City of San Antonio on Tuesday announced the 2020 Ford Holiday River Parade will be canceled, but virtual activities will be available.

It had been scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 — the day after Thanksgiving when the parade typically coincides with the annual H-E-B Tree Lighting Celebration. The events are San Antonio’s official kickoff to the holiday season.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce the cancellation of this year’s Ford Holiday River Parade,” Maggie Thompson, the executive director of the association, said in a news release. "Needless to say, we are beyond heartbroken, but have exciting plans in the works.

“We are rolling out all new, socially distanced, and fun virtual activities for 2020, as well as looking ahead to 2021 for even bigger and better events.”

Next year’s parade is slated for Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

Also axed this year, the Rotary Ice Rink will not return to Travis Park due to the “uncertainty” of the pandemic.