Ice rink at Travis Park not returning in 2020 due to ‘uncertainty’ with COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has axed plans for the return of the Rotary Ice Rink, which many hoped would become a downtown tradition during the holidays.

The Rotary Club of San Antonio on Thursday announced it will not bring back the ice rink, which brought in more than 20,000 skaters in its first whirl.

“Due to uncertainty regarding social gatherings and safety, and in light of the preparation needed to plan such an event, the RCSA, working with the ice rink provider, has found it necessary to cancel the Rotary Ice Rink planned for the end of this year,” the organization posted on Facebook.

The Rotary Ice Rink was set up near the H-E-B Christmas Tree in Travis Park. It opened on Nov. 29 in conjunction with the tree lighting after Thanksgiving, and operated until Jan. 31.