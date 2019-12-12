Instagram photos show a picture-perfect winter wonderland at Travis Park ice rink

A beautiful sight, Travis Park guests are happy every night walking in a San Antonio-style winter wonderland.

Instagram photos capture a bright and blissful Travis Park encompassing the Rotary Ice Rink, a 50-foot Christmas tree and several props spectacular enough to make the North Pole smile.

It was also the backdrop of the finish line of the Humana Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series 5K and 10K, which included music and games at the end of the course.

And for two lovebirds, it was the scene of a “beautiful” proposal.

Danny Torres, 43, proposed to longtime girlfriend Chrissy Ruiz, 54, at the ice rink he helped construct over the weekend, Ruiz’s daughter Summer Joy said.

“It was a shock," she said, adding that the family first thought they were visiting the park to see Torres’ work and for skating. “It was beautiful ... after so many years he finally asked the big question.”

For those who have not had a chance to make it out to the park, the rink will remain open until the end of January. Admission is $4 and skate rentals are $4. For more information, click here.

View scenes of the coolest spot in San Antonio below: