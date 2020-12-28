Kayak the San Antonio River Walk business district in 2 minutes with time-lapse video

SAN ANTONIO – Kayakers were able to take advantage of a rare opportunity in 2020 - paddling through the business district portion of the famed San Antonio River Walk.

Originally offered in October, the popular program was extended through the new year and is offered on weekends through Jan. 31.

Morgan O’Hanlon, a freelance journalist based in South Texas, recently spoke with KSAT and shared her experience, as well as a video, a portion of which we condensed into a viewer-friendly two-minute time-lapse.

O’Hanlon said she and her boyfriend left around 7 a.m. on a gray December morning to unload their kayaks and were paddling for roughly 10 minutes when it started raining. “I’m an experienced paddler and I came prepared. My boyfriend wasn’t so lucky. His skinny jeans were quickly soaked.”

She said she was excited to see a new side of San Antonio and had walked along the river the night before to take in the Christmas lights.

“It was awesome to see the same route in the light of day. I nearly tipped my boat over when I was trying to get a better look at a group of about 10 ducklings trailing behind their mom,” O’Hanlon said.

Another interesting run-in? O’Hanlon said she and her boyfriend happened upon a trio of San Antonio police officers near the Clifford Building who told her they were “looking for a gun someone threw in here last night.” (The officers were successful and found a gun that is thought to have been used in a shooting at the downtown Whataburger.)

Take a look at the time-lapse in the video player above and tour the San Antonio River Walk from O’Hanlon’s kayak.

She told KSAT her favorite part “was getting a better look at the architectural details I’ve missed when I visit the River Walk just to have a drink.”

