Gun allegedly used in Whataburger shooting found by divers in River Walk, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A gun that was allegedly used during a shooting at the downtown Whataburger last week was recovered by divers in the River Walk portion of the San Antonio River on Thursday.

San Antonio police said divers from the Texas Department of Public Safety located the weapon in the water near East Commerce Street and Losoya Street.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Pedro Ortega, tossed the weapon into the river as downtown bike patrol officers chased him, police said.

Pictured is 18-year-old Pedro Ortega. (KSAT)

No injuries were reported in the shooting that occurred Friday night in the 400 block of East Commerce Street.

Police said they heard 10 gunshots in rapid succession in the area and saw Ortega running eastbound on Commerce. Pedestrians were yelling that he had a gun, investigators said.

The incident began when Ortega allegedly argued with several people at the restaurant.

He walked across the street, pulled out a handgun and fired 10 rounds at the restaurant’s front glass windows, according to police.

At the time of the shooting, there were 40 customers inside of the Whataburger, but no one was injured.

Some of the bullets went through cups, hamburgers and the Christmas tree, police said.

Ortega was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Booking records show he has since been released on bond.

The shooting happened Friday night in downtown San Antonio, on E. Commerce and Losoya Streets. (KSAT)

