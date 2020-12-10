BCSO: 3 accused in slaying of 24-year-old man arrested, found in Guadalupe County motel

SAN ANTONIO – Three people have been arrested following a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument late Tuesday night in Southeast Bexar County.

Lane Devon Wootan, 23, Jennifer Wootan Blankenship, 46, and William Blankenship, 59, have each been charged with murder, according to booking records with the Bexar County Jail.

They are accused in the death of Josh Fowler, 24, who was found shot in the 6800 block of E. Loop 1604 S. He was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Fowler was visiting the home when an argument erupted. Details surrounding the shooting are unclear, but at one point, someone opened fire on Fowler, striking him in his torso.

BCSO states the three suspects were found at a motel in Guadalupe County. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested them on Wednesday evening, BCSO states.

LONE STAR FUGITIVE TASK FORCE, ARRESTS MURDER SUSPECTS Earlier this evening the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF)... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Officials say they were booked into the Bexar County Jail.

Wootan’s bond was set at $300,000, Jennifer Blankenship’s bond was set at $150,000, and William Blankenship’s bond was set at $250,000.

