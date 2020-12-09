74ºF

Local News

Medical examiner identifies man shot during visit to SE Bexar County home

Josh Fowler, 24, was shot during argument, deputies say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, crime fighters, SE Bexar County, overnight, shooting
Dubose shooting image.
Dubose shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was shot and killed while visiting a home in Southeast Bexar County as Josh Fowler, 24.

Sheriff’s deputies found him after responding to a call from a home on Dubose Road shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

They say they spoke with several other people there who told them Fowler was visiting at the time.

Man shot, killed in altercation at Southeast Bexar County home, BCSO says

Investigators say there was an argument that escalated, ultimately ending with the shooting.

Fowler was rushed to a hospital but died later.

A public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that the shooting was still under investigation and that no arrests had been made.

It’s also still unclear who pulled out the gun during the argument and who pulled the trigger.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: