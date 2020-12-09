Man shot during altercation at Southwest Bexar County home, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after he was shot during an altercation at a Southwest Bexar County home late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 11 p.m. to a home on Dubose Road after receiving word of gunfire and a person wounded.

According to deputies, the victim was visiting the home when an argument ensued and a shot was fired.

Deputies said they have been talking to be people and gathering information from multiple witnesses.

The wounded man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

At this time, the BCSO did not identify the shooter, or say what exactly started the argument. It is unclear what, if any charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, deputies said.