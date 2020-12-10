Woman walking in street injured in Southeast Side hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a woman with their vehicle and then sped off late Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Southeast Military Drive near Goliad Road on the city’s Southeast Side.

According to police, the woman was struck as she was walking in the street and then the driver fled the scene.

Police said the woman was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not say what type of vehicle they are looking for.

If found, the driver likely faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.