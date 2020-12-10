Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver was detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing into another vehicle and causing a chain reaction on the city’s East Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Hallie Avenue.

According to police, the man in his 20s was driving a sport utility vehicle and was attempting to turn onto Hallie Avenue when he collided with a black sedan.

Police said the black sedan then hit a black BMW. The SUV also backed up and hit a utility pole, police said.

Investigators say there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was detained on suspicion of DWI. His name was not released.