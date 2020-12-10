Two pedestrians killed while crossing West Side street, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two pedestrians were killed while trying to cross a street on the city’s West Side, San Antonio police said.

The collision happened near the intersection of Culebra Road and Northwest 19th Street. Police say they were first dispatched to the area around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they saw a vehicle with severe front damage and two victims, a man and a woman in their 50s or 60s, lying on the ground.

First responders attempted to save the victim’s lives, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were not walking in a designated crosswalk at the time of the collision, police said. The nearest crosswalk from where they were hit was about 100 feet away.

The driver of the vehicle is not suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The identities of the victims will be released once family members are notified.

