Woman killed in shooting in northeast Bexar County, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed during a shooting in East Bexar County Wednesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
The announcement of the shooting happened during a public update by Salazar regarding BCSO’s ongoing initiatives.
Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses several ongoing initiatives at the Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses several ongoing initiatives at the Bexar County Sheriff's OfficePosted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 9, 2020
The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Tarrasa on Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff said investigators are looking for a black and silver PT Cruiser that left the scene in “an unknown direction.”
This is a developing story and we’ll update this story as details become available.
Related: Man robs Northeast Side tobacco shop at gunpoint, police say