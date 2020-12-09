79ºF

Woman killed in shooting in northeast Bexar County, sheriff says

Investigators are searching for a black and silver PT Cruiser connected to the shooting

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed during a shooting in East Bexar County Wednesday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The announcement of the shooting happened during a public update by Salazar regarding BCSO’s ongoing initiatives.

The shooting happened in the 7600 block of Tarrasa on Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff said investigators are looking for a black and silver PT Cruiser that left the scene in “an unknown direction.”

This is a developing story and we’ll update this story as details become available.

