Man arrested after firing gunshots into Whataburger in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after firing gunshots into a downtown Whataburger restaurant and throwing his weapon into the San Antonio River, San Antonio police said.

No injuries were reported in the shooting that occurred Friday night in the 400 block of East Commerce Street.

Police said they heard 10 gunshots in rapid succession in the area and saw the suspect, 18-year-old Pedro Ortega, running eastbound on East Commerce as pedestrians were yelling that he had a gun.

Four downtown bike patrol officers went after Ortega and arrested him, but not before he was able to throw his handgun into the San Antonio River, according to police.

As authorities made the scene, they found out that Ortega had an argument with several people at the restaurant.

Ortega walked across the street, pulled a handgun and fired 10 rounds at the restaurant’s front glass windows, according to police.

At the time of the shooting, there were 40 customers inside of the Whataburger, and some of the bullets went through cups, hamburgers and the Christmas tree, police said. However, no injuries were reported.

Ortega was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and officials are still working to retrieve the gun from the river.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

