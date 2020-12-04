18-year-old charged with murder after teen’s body found in Castroville field

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – An arrest was made in connection with the body of a 16-year-old shooting victim that was found in a field just outside of Castroville city limits earlier this week, Medina County Sheriff’s Office said.

David Garcia Jr., 18, was arrested Thursday morning in the 12600 block of Paseo Derecho in Bexar County, west of Loop 1604 near Hwy. 90. He was charged with murder after the Medina County Sheriff’s Office says it found evidence linking him to the teen’s body that was found.

It’s unclear what evidence was found at the location at this time.

Sheriff’s deputies were first notified of the shooting victim around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The teen’s body was later found in a plowed field off of Lower Lacoste Road.

The victim’s family has since laid out flowers where his body was found.

Family of 16-year-old murder victim laid flowers in a Castroville-area field where his body was found in Dec. 2020. (Steven Cavazos/KSAT)

The 16-year-old victim suffered from a single gunshot wound to his throat area, leading to his death, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

His identity has not yet been released, but he is believed to be a resident of the area.

The body of a 16-year-old shooting victim was found in a field just outside of the Castroville city limits, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office. (KSAT)

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

