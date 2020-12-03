Young shooting victim’s body found in field outside Castroville city limits, officials say

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – The body of a 16-year-old shooting victim was found in a field just outside of the Castroville city limits, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a call around 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting victim. The teen’s body was later found in a field off of Lower Lacoste Road.

The teen is a resident of the area, and as of Thursday, deputies are still investigating the shooting death. His identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made, and further details about the shooting are limited.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

