Overnight gunfire in Medical Center area leaves man wounded

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in the Medical Center area overnight.

They found out about it when the victim showed up at a hospital in that area around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the shooting happened nearby, at the Interstate 10 overpass at Medical Drive.

At that location, they found more than half a dozen shell casings from what appeared to be a rifle.

Investigators say the victim was inside a car at the time when he was shot.

They said someone then dropped him off at the hospital.

Police spent some time searching an apartment complex and parking structure in the 5100 block of Medical Center for evidence connected to the shooting.

However, they were not able to say what, if anything, they found there.

They did not make any arrests right away.