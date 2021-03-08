Here’s what’s open for spring break staycations in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have halted the chance for an out-of-town spring break vacation this year, but plenty of attractions in San Antonio are open for a staycation.
From free admission to the Witte Museum to rollercoasters to a green-dyed River Walk, here are some places or events to check out if you and your family are staying in the Alamo City this week.
- Alamo: How about a spring break with a history lesson? Alamo officials have finally showcased a preview of the “Phil Collins Collection.” A preview of the collection, filled with artifacts donated by musician and Alamo enthusiast Phil Collins, will be on display until April 25.
- Aquatica San Antonio: The waterpark will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday, March 14. After spring break it will be open on weekends through June 4, then it will be open daily.
- DoSeum: The children’s museum has extended its hours for spring break. Through Sunday, March 21, the museum will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for session one and 1:30-6 p.m. for session two on Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for session one and 1:30-5 p.m. for session two on Sundays.
- Kiddie Park: Kiddie Park will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. every day until Sunday, March 21.
- Legoland Discovery Center: Hours will be extended during “Spring Brick” at Legoland Discovery Center. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through Sunday, March 14; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, March 15 through Saturday, March 20; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 21.
- Morgan’s Wonderland - The inclusive, ultra-accessible park will be open from Wednesday, March 10, through Sunday, March 14. For the latest information on days and hours of operation, admissions and special events, visit www.MorgansWonderland.com.
- River Walk: The San Antonio River will turn green for the annual “Dyeing of the River Walk” for St. Patrick’s Day. Visitors on the River Walk will be able to see the green dye from Saturday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 17 for free. A parade and festival, however, will not take place.
- San Antonio Botanical Garden: The garden is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. A variety of events like Storytime in the Garden, Family Flashlight Night and Foodie Cinema will be offered this week. Click here for more information.
- San Antonio Zoo: The zoo is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Right now the zoo is offering 25% off of annual passes.
- SeaWorld San Antonio: The park will be open every day through Sunday, March 21, then it will be open on weekends after that.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas: The park will be open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. through Sunday, March 14, and will be open on select days after that.
- Witte Museum: The museum is offering programs, demonstrations and special appearances during spring break, and its new special exhibition, The Machine Inside: Biomechanics, is now open. Hours are 10 a.m-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Free admission on Tuesdays is from 3-6 p.m.