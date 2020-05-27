85ºF

Texas

20 state parks for camping within driving distance of San Antonio

Overnight camping is now allowed for summer

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Enchanted Rock (Photo Courtesy: tpwd.texas.gov)
SAN ANTONIO – It’ll be a summer like no other in Texas. Even with the heat, people are no doubt looking forward to heading outdoors for some social distancing and breaking away from their quarantine space.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San Antonio area that are perfect for a quick outdoor getaway.

Overnight camping is now allowed at these parks as Texas Parks and Wildlife has lifted restrictions on new reservations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, parks reopened for day use on April 20 and overnight camping resumed May 18, but only for those with pre-existing reservations.

Starting Wednesday, people can make reservations for arrivals between June 1 and Sept. 7.

That has led to an influx of reservations — for example, the beloved Garner State Park doesn’t have weekend openings until late July — but you may just get lucky with securing a camping spot soon.

Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.

  1. Government Canyon State Natural Area: San Antonio
  2. Garner State Park: Concan
  3. Hill Country State Natural Area: Bandera
  4. Guadalupe River State Park: Spring Branch
  5. Palmetto State Park: Palmetto
  6. Lost Maples State Natural Area: Vanderpool
  7. Lockhart State Park: Lockhart
  8. Bastrop State Park: Bastrop
  9. Lake Corpus Christi State Park: Mathis
  10. Choke Canyon State Park: Calliham
  11. Blanco State Park: Blanco
  12. McKinney Falls State Park: Austin
  13. Pedernales Falls State Park: Johnson City
  14. Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: Fredericksburg
  15. Inks Lake State Park: Burnet
  16. South Llano River State Park: Junction
  17. Colorado Bend State Park: Bend
  18. Mustang Island State Park: Corpus Christi
  19. Goose Island State Park: Rockport
  20. Goliad State Park & Historic Site: Goliad

