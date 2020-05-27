20 state parks for camping within driving distance of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’ll be a summer like no other in Texas. Even with the heat, people are no doubt looking forward to heading outdoors for some social distancing and breaking away from their quarantine space.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of Texas state parks around the San Antonio area that are perfect for a quick outdoor getaway.

Overnight camping is now allowed at these parks as Texas Parks and Wildlife has lifted restrictions on new reservations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Overnight camping reopens at Texas State Parks, reservations can be made starting this week

Previously, parks reopened for day use on April 20 and overnight camping resumed May 18, but only for those with pre-existing reservations.

Starting Wednesday, people can make reservations for arrivals between June 1 and Sept. 7.

That has led to an influx of reservations — for example, the beloved Garner State Park doesn’t have weekend openings until late July — but you may just get lucky with securing a camping spot soon.

Schlitterbahn sets reopening date after Texas governor gives go-ahead

Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.

