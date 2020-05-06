Texas state parks to allow limited overnight camping

SAN ANTONIO – Attention happy campers: Texas state parks will start allowing overnight stays as the state begins to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Wednesday that it will resume limited overnight camping on May 18 — the same day that gyms can reopen.

Limitations will depend on individual park occupancy to ensure social distancing, according to a news release.

Texas governor announces when nail salons, barber shops and gyms can open up

Some existing reservations will still be honored but no new reservations can be made yet, the release states. TPWD will announce when new reservations can be made.

“As overnight campers are welcomed back to their favorite natural spaces, our team will continue maintaining the cleanliness of frequently used facilities such as campsites, cabins and restrooms to ensure that visitors, volunteers and staff can continue to enjoy Texas State Parks safely,” Executive Director Carter Smith said in the release.

All visitors are required to pre-purchase and print day-use and overnight camping permits trough the reservation system before arriving. Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900.

‘I was shocked’: Port Aransas photographer captured images of a crowded beach. Then came the hate mail

Visitors must maintain a six-foot distance from those outside of their party. Gatherings of groups larger than five that are not part of the same family or household are prohibited.

Face masks are encouraged.