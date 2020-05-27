Schlitterbahn sets reopening date after Texas governor gives go-ahead

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Galveston are set to reopen mid-June with enhanced safety measures and operational changes throughout both parks, according to an announcement from the water park.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Tuesday that expanded services and activities that are allowed to reopen, including water parks which will be allowed to reopen on Friday.

Water parks are required to keep customer capacity to 25% of normal operating limits and video arcades within the parks are to remain closed, according to the proclamation.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be, our top priority,” Schlitterbahn officials said on Tuesday.

An exact date for reopening the two Schlitterbahn parks has not yet been announced.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company signed a $261 million definitive agreement to acquire Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort in New Braunfels and Galveston last year.

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels has been voted the “Best Water Park in the World” for 21 consecutive years and is a hot spot to cool off for Texans and travelers alike.