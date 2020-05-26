Texas Governor announces more openings: Water parks, recreational sports, driver’s ed

SAN ANTONIO – Water parks, recreational sports programs for adults, driver education programs, and food-court dining areas inside shopping malls have all been given reopen dates under Phase II of the state’s plan to reopen safely.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Tuesday that expanded services and activities that are allowed to reopen, including water parks which will be allowed to reopen on Friday.

Water parks have to limit capacity to 25% of normal operating limits and video arcades within the parks are to remain closed, according to the proclamation.

Recreational sports programs for adults can resume Sunday, however, games and similar competitions may not begin until June 15th.

The proclamation states that all driver education programs can resume operations immediately.

“Food-court dining areas within shopping malls can also immediately resume operations, but malls are encouraged to designate one or more individuals who are responsible for ensuring health and safety practices are followed,” according to a press release.

Read the full proclamation below: