Comal River reopens for recreation after Memorial Day Weekend storms

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal River in New Braunfels has reopened for recreation following Memorial Day Weekend storms that blew minor debris into the river, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Storms traveled across South Texas over the weekend with a confirmed EF-1 tornado touching down in Bexar County.

Debris from the storms has been cleaned up and “the clarity of the water on the Comal River is returning to normal,” according to officials with the NBPD.

River-goers and tubers are being advised to exercise caution when in the river as some debris under the water’s surface may not be visible.

The portion of the Guadalupe River that runs through New Braunfels was not affected by the storms and remained open for recreation.

“It should be noted that forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting more [storms] over the next several days and those factors will play a role in future decisions made by city officials,” according to a Facebook post from the NBPD.

