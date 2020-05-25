EF-1 tornado ‘a living nightmare’ says Bexar County homeowner

SAN ANTONIO – What began as a tornado warning on their cellphones quickly spiraled into frantic preparations by homeowners like Kenneth Perez and Gerard Petereit who live in the Wildhorse subdivision in northwest Bexar County.

Perez said the small guest bathroom downstairs became “a living nightmare” for he, his wife, their two children and the family dog.

"It was really emotional because you just didn't know what would happen," Perez said.

Petereit, who said he’s experienced two tornados in his life, was correct.

The damage to his home was caused by an EF-1 tornado now confirmed by the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in San Antonio over Memorial Day weekend

Petereit said the swirling debris that was pelting his home “sounded like you were in a dumpster or trash can with debris hitting it all the time.”

Earlier, after hearing the tornado warning on KSAT 12, Petereit said he now regrets stepping out on the deck to see for himself.

Petereit said that's when they heard it coming.

"It literally sounds like you're standing next to a train," he said.

Both homeowners also said they felt the change in pressure that blew out windows.

Their homes that sustained heavy roof and water damage are among 16 structures that were impacted by the small, but powerful tornado, according to Bexar County spokeswoman Monica Ramos.

Ramos said its emergency management teams that surveyed unincorporated areas in north and northwestern Bexar County also found mostly fallen trees and downed fences, along with roof damage.

She said there were no injuries reported.