‘If I get it, everybody else is going to get it': Crowds head to Comal River over Memorial Day weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Crowds gathered along the Comal River for Memorial Day weekend, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and having to social distance. Deontray Napoleon said he is not worried.

“If I get it, everybody else is gonna get it. Hey, that’s life," said Napoleon.

Napoleon said he has visited Prince Solms Park along the Comal River for three weeks in a row. He said he is wasn’t shocked to see large crowds on Memorial Day weekend.

Napoleon said people should be responsible for their own health.

“You would have to put that into consideration before coming. There’s going to be a lot of people out here,” he said.

Mario Camacho drove down from Houston and said he had been stuck inside for too long.

“I’m worried, but at the same it’s whatever,” he said.

“We’ve just been at home with the quarantine and all that stuff, so we decided to come out here and have a good time," he said.

Esther Harris came out to the river to celebrate her 20th birthday with her friend. She said she quarantined with them, but none ever showed any symptoms of COVID-19.

She said she and her group of friends have stayed away from the others until the holiday weekend.

She said she was hopeful people would keep their distance.

“You should be taking precautions out of respect for other people,” Harris said.