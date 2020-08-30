18 places to fish near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Feeling the need for some fresh air? Maybe you want to teach a younger member of the family how to fish?

No matter what the reason, these 18 fishing spots in the San Antonio-area are great locations for casting.

Even if you aren’t a fan of fishing, some of these fishing destinations also feature hiking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, and camping. Residents that visit these parks are still encouraged to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing.

A fishing license is required for adult anglers and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license for Texas residents. Children aged 16 and younger fish for free, in addition to anyone born before Jan. 1, 1931.

Licenses can be purchased online at the TPWD website, by phone or in-person at more than 1,700 retailers across Texas.

To order by phone, call (800) 895-4248 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here are some fishing spots worth visiting in the San Antonio area:

Boerne City Lake Park

Located at 1 City Lake Road, this park has everything from a massive lake to a disc golf course. Because of COVID-19, there is a capacity limit for the park and once the park has reached capacity for the day, nobody else will be allowed inside. The park will also be closed for Labor Day weekend. Click here for more information.

Brackenridge Park

Located at 3700 N. St. Mary’s Street, Brackenridge Park is an oasis in the city. Established in 1899, this park is 343-acres and sits along 2.2 miles of the San Antonio River. Its central location makes it an easy drive for anyone who lives in San Antonio. Brackenridge Park is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Texas State Antiquities Landmark. Learn more about the park here.

Braunig Lake

Formerly known as Victor Braunig Lake, this body of water can be found about 17 miles south of San Antonio on Highway 37. The lake is known to have red drum, largemouth bass, channel and blue catfish. Find more information here.

Calaveras Lake

Located 20 miles south of San Antonio off Loop 1604, Calaveras Lake is an excellent spot for fishing. Red drum, channel catfish, blue catfish, largemouth bass and more can all be found in Calaveras Lake. Find more information here.

Canyon Lake

The visitor center for Canyon Lake is located at 3934 FM 2673. Visitors to Canyon Lake, in addition to fishing, can go camping, boating, hiking, swimming and more. Canyon Lake has 80 miles of shoreline and there are many places to rent in the area if you’re looking to stay for longer than a day trip. More information can be found here.

Converse North Park City Lake

Located at 8200 Spring Town Street, this park is known for great fishing and has been stocked by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in the past. There are fields for playing baseball and football as well as a basketball court. For more information, click here.

Denman Estate Park

Located at 7735 Mockingbird Lane in the Medical Center area, this park is known for its relaxing, tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can fish, walk around the trails, enjoy the picnic areas and there are plenty of photo opportunities here as well. For more information on the park, click here

Earl Scott Pond

Located on the Leon Creek Greenway near the Buddy Calk Trailhead at 12160 Babcock Road, this pond has a history of being stocked with fish from Texas Parks and Wildlife . Bass, catfish and bluegill have all been previously stocked at Earl Scott Pond.

Elmendorf Lake Park

Located at 3700 W Commerce Street, Elmendorf Lake Park allows fishing from the bank or a pier overlooking the water. The park also features trails, walkable bridges, and a water play area. Even if you’re not looking to go fishing, this is still a good place to enjoy the outdoors and take a stroll. The park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. To learn more about the park, click here

Fischer Park

There are two fishing ponds located in Fischer Park in New Braunfels. The park, located at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road, also has greenway trails. Find out more information here.

Landa Park

Located at 164 Landa Park Drive in New Braunfels, this massive 51-acre park has everything from a wading pool and boathouse to a golf course, nature trails, and of course - places to fish. Click here for more information.

Live Oak City Park

Located at 18001 Park Drive in Live Oak, this park has plenty of amenities, in addition to being a primary fishing spot for locals. The park also features several sporting fields, picnic sites, and allows for various types of boats, however, there are a few requirements for those that do go boating. For more information, click here

Medina Lake

This lake, located about 40 miles northwest of San Antonio, is known for having clear waters and is great for those looking for a day trip to spend some time out on the water. The lake features private lakeside camps and boat ramps are available as well. For more information, click here

Miller’s Pond

Located at 6175 Old Pearsall Road, Miller’s Pond is a 42-acre park. The park’s pond is regularly stocked with fish by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, making it a popular spot for fishing in San Antonio. Read more here

South Side Lions Park

Located at 4008 Pecan Valley Drive, South Side Lions Park is known as a good spot for fishing in San Antonio. The park also features picnic areas, pavilions, a community center and trails that are part of the Salado Creek Greenway Trail — plenty of activities for the whole family. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. For more information, click here

Tom Slick Park

Located at 7400 Texas 151 Access Road, this park has also previously been stocked with fish by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The park also has a soccer, football and baseball/softball field. Find more information here.

Wheeler Park

Located at 10239 Ingram Road, wheeler park is small with just a few benches and picnic tables. However, there is a walking trail and a fishing pond for anglers. Find more information here.

Woodlawn Lake Park