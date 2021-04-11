Gabriel Iglesias is coming to San Antonio this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Gabriel Iglesias— known to fans as “Fluffy”— is coming to San Antonio this summer!

The actor and comedian is performing in front of socially distanced crowds on June 23-27 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

“I’m out of toilet paper and fully vaccinated. Time to hit the road,” Iglesias told the Tobin Center.

In addition to being one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube, Iglesias is also the executive producer and star of Netflix’s “Mr. Iglesias.”

The series follows Fluffy playing a high school teacher with “gifted but misfit kids to save them from being ‘counseled out’ by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal and help them unlock their full potential,” according to Netflix.

Seats for the event will be assigned in the Tobin Center’s “socially distanced configuration.” Guests can pick their preferred section and be served on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on tickets and health and safety protocols, click here.

