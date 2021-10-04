Partly Cloudy icon
Blast zombies with 500 rounds of glowing gellyballs on San Antonio area zombie hike

Paintball Knights is offering zombie blasting opportunities for all ages

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

ST. HEDWIG, Texas – Do you want to shoot zombies with 500 rounds of glowing gellyballs?

If you’re looking for an interactive way to take out the undead, Paintball Knights in La Vernia is hosting zombie hikes through a “haunted” village and wooded area this Halloween season.

For $20 per person, you’ll get to walk a quarter-mile trail and blast zombies with glowing gellyballs. Zombie hikes are scheduled from 9 - 11 p.m. every Saturday in October.

Gellyballs are a new low-impact shooter game designed for kids ages 5 and older, according to Paintball Knights owner Michael Ahr.

“Gellyballs are similar to Orbees and don’t leave anything on your clothing, so no special clothing is needed,” Ahr said.

This is the second year Paintball Knights is hosting the zombie hike.

Participants are given a blaster at the beginning of the hike with 500 glowing rounds and led on a guided tour in groups of 10 through the forest.

“After the hike, you get to play some Gellyball games with 500 more rounds,” Ahr said.

Paintball Knights is located one mile off Loop 1604 at 13289 La Vernia Road in St. Hedwig.

