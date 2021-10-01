Partly Cloudy icon
Shoot zombies with paintballs from response vehicles at Texas Zombie Safari

Zombie Safari Dallas is open every Friday and Saturday in October

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Want to shoot zombies in an interactive zombie hunt that puts you in a bus armed with a paintball gun? Well, you can this October in Forney, Texas near Dallas. Video provided by Zombie Safari Dallas.
FORNEY, Texas – Want to shoot zombies in an interactive zombie hunt that puts you in a bus armed with a paintball gun? Well, you can this October in Forney, Texas near Dallas.

Zombie Safari Dallas lets you do just that and it’s open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 for spectators - which allows you to ride on the Zombie Response Vehicle and watch your friends blast zombies - and go all the way up to $600 for private VIP rides for 16 people with 3,200 paintball rounds.

General shooter tickets which include one ride on the Zombie Response Vehicle and 100 rounds to shoot zombies are $25.

The website notes that wait times can be as long as two hours after check-in and that all tickets are only valid for the date listed.

Cousins Paintball Dallas, which is veteran and first responder owned and operated, is home to Zombie Safari and is open year-round as a paintball facility.

Zombie Safari Dallas can be found at 8975 Farm to Market Road 740.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

