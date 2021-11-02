Comedian Jim Jefferies is bringing his Moist Tour to San Antonio

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts welcomes comedian and Sydney Native, Jim Jefferies, coming to the Carlos Alverez Studio Theater on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Comedian Jim Jefferies is heading back to San Antonio in 2022.

The performance is slated to take place at 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Tobin Center.

Tickets to see Jefferies, who has previously performed at the Tobin Center, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Member pre-sale tickets are already available.

Tickets can be purchased online at tobincenter.org or by phone at (210) 223-8624.

Jefferies was named as the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019 and he has several stand-up specials on Netflix.

