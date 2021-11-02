80º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Comedian Jim Jefferies is bringing his Moist Tour to San Antonio

Performance will take place at Tobin Center in March 2022

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Jim Jefferies, San Antonio, Things To Do
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts welcomes comedian and Sydney Native, Jim Jefferies, coming to the Carlos Alverez Studio Theater on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7 p.m. (Tobin Center)

Comedian Jim Jefferies is heading back to San Antonio in 2022.

The performance is slated to take place at 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Tobin Center.

Tickets to see Jefferies, who has previously performed at the Tobin Center, will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday. Member pre-sale tickets are already available.

Tickets can be purchased online at tobincenter.org or by phone at (210) 223-8624.

Jefferies was named as the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in 2019 and he has several stand-up specials on Netflix.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email